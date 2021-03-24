We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Marathon (MPC) Postpones Divestment of Speedway Business to Q2
Last August, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) announced the sale of its Speedway business, comprising approximately 3,900 c-stores in 35 states, to Japan-based retail group Seven & i Holdings — the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain — for $21 billion. The deal, which was earlier scheduled to close in the first quarter of this year, is now slated to close in the second quarter, contingent upon pending approvals.
Apart from providing the leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products with a much-needed cash infusion, the disposal of its Speedway-branded gas stations at a premium price is expected to enhance its shareholder value.
Earlier this month, management approved Marathon Petroleum’spermits for the conversion of its Martinez petroleum refinery — idled indefinitely — into a renewable diesel facility. The renewable diesel project is expected to start the production of renewable diesel in 2022, with an upgrade to full capacity in 2023. The company’s objective to attain the world’s growing energy requirements, while reducing carbon emissions, coordinates with Martinez’s renewable fuel production.
About Marathon Petroleum
Findlay, OH-based Marathon Petroleum is an integrated, downstream energy company. The company in its current form came into existence following the 2011 spin-off of Houston, TX-based Marathon Oil Corporation’s refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity. It operates the country’s largest refining system, with more than 3 million barrels of crude oil capacity per day across 16 refineries. The company’s marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Marathon Petroleum currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the energy space are Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) , Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) and Denbury Inc. (DEN - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>