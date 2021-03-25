We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.85, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 4.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.
CCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CCL is projected to report earnings of -$1.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 854.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $108 million, down 97.74% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.79 per share and revenue of $4.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.88% and -11.92%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.23% lower. CCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.