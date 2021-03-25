We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uber Technologies (UBER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed at $52.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 4.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UBER as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, UBER is projected to report earnings of -$0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.23 billion, down 8.86% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.49 per share and revenue of $16.37 billion, which would represent changes of +61.4% and +35.5%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher. UBER is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.