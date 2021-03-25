We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Donaldson (DCI) Exhibits Bright Prospects, Headwinds Remain
On Mar 25, we issued an updated research report on Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI - Free Report) .
In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 23.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 30%.
Existing Business Scenario
Donaldson is poised to benefit from its strong portfolio of replacement and process filtration products, along with focus on innovation and supply-chain optimization actions, and growth investments. For fiscal 2021, the company anticipates sales to grow 5-8% on a year-over-year basis, on the back of recovery in end markets.
Also, the company’s solid cash flows allow it to effectively deploy capital for repurchasing shares and paying out dividend. Notably, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended January 31, 2021), the company’s free cash flow increased 28.5% to $61.8 million on a year-over-year basis. Also, in the quarter, it repurchased shares worth $30.7 million and paid out dividends worth $26.5 million. Further, for fiscal 2021 (ending July 2021), it expects free cash flow conversion to be in excess of 100%.
However, Donaldson has been witnessing persistent weakness across its Industrial Filtration Solutions and Special Applications businesses, due to challenged end-market demand environment.
Further, the company expects to face headwinds from the rise in incentive compensation in the second half of fiscal 2021. Also, a hike in the expenses that got subdued due to the pandemic might be concerning for the company.
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII - Free Report) , Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) and Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Energy Recovery delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 232.08%, on average.
Heritage-Crystal delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.45%, on average.
Sharps Compliance delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 231.67%, on average.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>