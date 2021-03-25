6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Omnicom (OMC) Stock Now

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those that are at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.
Omnicom Group Inc.( OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report) is an advertising and marketing services provider that has been performing extremely well lately, and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. What Makes Omnicom an Attractive Pick? An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a solid run on the bourse year to date. Shares of Omnicom have returned 20.1%, outperforming the 19% rally of the industry it belongs to and 4.5% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the said time frame. Solid Zacks Rank & Style Score: Omnicom has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Omnicom’s 2021 earnings has climbed 4.2% to $5.94 per share. Estimates for 2022 have moved up 9.5%. Positive Earnings Surprise History: Omnicom has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average. Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often serve as indications of a company’s prospects. For 2021 and 2022, Gartner’s earnings are expected to register 17.6% and 8.3% growth, respectively. Further, the company has an expected long-term (three to five years) earnings per share growth rate of 4.7%. Growth Factors: Omnicom’s bottom line is in good shape as the company has currently been benefiting from ongoing operating efficiency initiatives in real estate, back office services, procurement and IT areas. Change in business mix, resulting from disposition of some non-core or underperforming agencies over the past year, is also aiding the bottom line. Consistency and diversity of operations, and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure persistent profitability for Omnicom. The company has a consistent record of dividend payment and share repurchases. Such moves not only instill investors’ confidence, but also positively impact earnings per share. Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks
Business Servicessector are Interpublic ( IPG Quick Quote IPG - Free Report) , Charles River Associates ( CRAI Quick Quote CRAI - Free Report) and Gartner ( IT Quick Quote IT - Free Report) each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Interpublic, Charles River Associates and Gartner is 2.4%, 13% and 13.5%, respectively.
6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Omnicom (OMC) Stock Now
