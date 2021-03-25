Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Agilent Technologies, AMETEK, Cognex and National Instruments Corp

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – March 25, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Electronics, including Agilent Technologies, Inc. (
A Quick Quote A - Free Report) , AMETEK, Inc. ( AME Quick Quote AME - Free Report) , Cognex Corporation ( CGNX Quick Quote CGNX - Free Report) and National Instruments Corporation ( NATI Quick Quote NATI - Free Report) .
Link:
https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1288258/4-electronics-stocks-with-bright-industry-prospects-to-watch
The Zacks
Electronics – Testing Equipment industry has been benefiting from 5G-related growth opportunities, strengthening automation drive, and learn-from-home and work-from-home trends. Further, a strong recovery in the automotive sector remains a tailwind for the industry players. Also, the growing adoption of software-enabled testing instruments and devices remains a silver lining for them.
Notably, industry participants like
Agilent Technologies, AMETEK, Cognex and National Instruments Corp. are well-poised to benefit from the aforesaid factors. Industry Description
The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment industry comprises companies that offer advanced instruments, electronic testing equipment solutions, thermal management systems, electrical connectors, motors and various test solutions.
The major end-markets being served by the particular industry are consumer, automobile, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, semiconductors, and communications, to name a few.
3 Trends Shaping the Future of Electronics – Testing Equipment Industry The growing deployment of 5G holds near-term promise for the industry players. An uptick in demand for 5G test solutions, which are required for 5G deployment, is a major positive. Moreover, the current coronavirus-triggered work-from-home and learn-from-home wave globally, which is bolstering the demand for high-speed Internet services, bodes well for the electronic companies that are enhancing their 5G efforts. 5G Prospects Are Key Catalysts:
Additionally, the growing number of high-speed data centers worldwide is a tailwind. Given the upbeat scenario, the industry is anticipated to remain on the growth trajectory, backed by strong efforts made toward bolstering 5G strength.
The rising utilization of precision motion control solutions and automatic test systems in motion control devices and testing products particularly in the aerospace, automation, medical and military markets is a major positive. Solid Adoption of Motion Control & Test Systems is a Positive:
Additionally, commercial motor vehicles will likely continue to bolster the demand for vehicle-tracking systems, fleet-management solutions and other private fleet applications, which are part of the industry’s key offerings. Notably, one of the prominent players, namely Fortive (FTV), benefits from strength across its transportation technologies, which are high in demand on the growing proliferation of commercial vehicles worldwide.
The industry has been gaining from the increasing use of electrical instruments and software in the interrogation of biological properties of molecules and cells in clinical and medical science research work. The rapid adoption of these solutions is anticipated to drive growth for the industry participants in the pharmaceutical end-market. We note that Agilent Technologies is capitalizing on the trend and gaining traction in the life science research space. Synergies in Pharmaceutical Market are Tailwinds:
Moreover, the pharmaceutical market holds immense prospects, courtesy of the growing utilization of electronic testing equipment. Notably, strengthening demand for RF test equipment by medical device manufacturers remains a tailwind.
Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects
The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment industry is housed within the broader Zacks
Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #47, which places it in the top 19% of more than 250 Zacks industries.
The group’s
Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.
The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since Dec 31, 2020, the industry’s earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 4.7%.
Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.
Industry Beats S&P 500, Lags Sector
The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment Industry has outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite but underperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the past year.
The companies in this industry have collectively gained 67.7% compared with the S&P 500 and the Computer and Technology sector’s rally of 60% and 75.7%, respectively.
Industry’s Current Valuation
On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing the Electronics – Testing Equipment stocks, the industry is currently trading at 29.13X, higher than the S&P 500’s 22.14X and the sector’s 27.12X.
Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 31.87X and as low as 18.87X, with a median of 23.25X.
4 Testing Equipment Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on Agilent: This Palo Alto, CA-based company is gaining from solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications, which is strengthening its presence in the pharmaceutical market.Further, growing traction in the food market is contributing well.
Additionally, thisZacks Rank #2 (Buy) company,which is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad-based portfolio of test and measurement products serving multiple end markets, is experiencing positive contributions from the acquisition of BioTek Instruments. Moreover, the company’s focus on aligning investments toward more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches is a positive.
You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Notably, shares of Agilent have soared 76.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 5.5% over the past 60 days to $3.86 per share.
Cognex: Domiciled in Natick, MA, the company is benefiting from an uptick in demand for its products from large customers. Further, the growing momentum of Cognex machine vision, owing to the online learning and work-from-home trend, which is spurring the need for tablets, laptops and wearable devices, remains a major upside.
Moreover, this Zacks #2 Ranked company, which is a developer and manufacturer of machine vision systems, remains well-positioned to reap benefits from the factory automation space.
Notably, Cognex has returned 76.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 15% over the past 60 days to $1.38 per share.
National Instruments: Based in Austin, TX, the company, which is the producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software, is gaining from strengthening design-to-test offerings. Further, an increase in the production ramp of 5G smartphones is acting as a key driver for the company.
Additionally, the company, currently with a Zacks Rank of 2, remains upbeat about its strengthening software position. Also, the company’s robust cost-saving strategies are likely to support its financial foothold in the near term.
Notably, National Instrument has returned 41.7% in the past year. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 13.5% over the past 60 days to $1.60 per share.
AMETEK: This Berwyn, PA-based company is gaining from solid contributions from Gatan and IntelliPower acquisitions, which are driving growth in its Electronic Instruments segment. Further, benefits from the Pacific Design Technologies buyout are aiding the Electromechanical segment.
Additionally, the company, which is the manufacturer of electronic appliances and electromechanical devices, remains optimistic about its strong momentum across defense and medical markets. Also, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s proper execution of its four core growth strategies, namely operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, are expected to continue aiding its finances in the near term.
Notably, the stock has jumped 71.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 1.4% over the past 60 days to $4.28 per share.

