Is Moderna (MRNA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Moderna is one of 976 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 140.38% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, MRNA has gained about 25.98% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.04%. This shows that Moderna is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, MRNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 444 individual stocks and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.36% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MRNA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.