Is Upwork (UPWK) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Upwork (UPWK - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Upwork is one of 625 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UPWK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPWK's full-year earnings has moved 44.05% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, UPWK has moved about 23.23% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 2.11%. As we can see, Upwork is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, UPWK belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.85% so far this year, meaning that UPWK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
UPWK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.