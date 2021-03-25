We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Epizyme (EPZM) Down 22.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Epizyme (EPZM - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 22.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Epizyme due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Epizyme's Q4 Loss Wider than Expected, Revenues Beat
Epizyme incurred a loss of 65 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2020, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 59 cents and the year-ago loss of 59 cents.
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $8.4 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6 million and increased from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $4.3 million.
Quarter in Detail
Tazverik generated net product revenues in both ESand FL indications of $4.5 million in the fourth quarter. The company reported a month-over-month increase in new prescriptions for Tazverik throughout the fourth quarter. However, during the quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact ES and FL patient visits to physicians, new patient starts across all lines of treatmentand the ability of Epizyme’s field-based teams to fully access ES and FL prescribers.
Research and development expenses decreased to $31.5 million from $35.8 million in the year-ago quarter. SG&A expenses increased to $30.5 million from $19.4 million.
Epizyme had $373.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $381.1 million as of Dec 31, 2019. The company expects its current cash runway to extend to 2023.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision. The consensus estimate has shifted 15.79% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
Currently, Epizyme has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Epizyme has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.