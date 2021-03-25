We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed at $203.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 27.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $64.62 million, up 89.21% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $286.39 million. These totals would mark changes of +75.86% and +51.12%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FVRR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, FVRR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 400.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.82.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.