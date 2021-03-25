We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sony (SNE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Sony (SNE - Free Report) closed at $102.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 6.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SNE is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.45 billion, up 21.16% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.63 per share and revenue of $81.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +103.54% and +7.02%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.79% higher. SNE is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note SNE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.87.
We can also see that SNE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SNE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.