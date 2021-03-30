Go Deeper With Exclusive Zacks Research
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) - free report >>
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) - free report >>
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Tamara Franklin to Join Genpact's (G) Board of Directors
Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) announced on Thursday that Tamara Franklin will join its board of directors, effective Mar 29.
Franklin, highly experienced in digital transformation, is currently the chief digital, data and analytics officer at Marsh LLC. Her leadership capabilities and expertise are expected to help drive digital transformation programs across Genpact’s digital technology, data and analytics, thereby helping the company enhance client experiences and increase client attraction and retention.
Franklin has several years of experience with International Business Machines (IBM - Free Report) , where she was involved in digital transformation initiatives in North America, and was also responsible for business development, strategic planning and customer acquisition for the company's North American media and entertainment practice.
Before IBM, Franklin led digital strategy at Discovery, Inc., which was then known as Scripps Networks Interactive. She also led the company’s digital distribution and its relationship with external stakeholders such as Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and Hulu.
Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact, stated that, "We are excited about the expertise and proven success in driving innovation that Tamara will bring to our strategic conversations."
"Tamara's deep experience in digital transformation, cutting across many industries, will bring valuable insights to Genpact," noted Jim Madden, chairman of the board, Genpact.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>