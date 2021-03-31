The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Capital One, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – March 30, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Capital One Financial Corporation,
Wells Fargo & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Here are highlights from Monday's Analyst Blog: Restrictions on Major Banks' Dividend & Buybacks to End in June
Last week, the Federal Reserve announced that restrictions imposed on major banks’ capital distributions to shareholders will be lifted after Jun 30, following the completion of this year’s stress test. The test helps evaluate safety and soundness of the banking sector.
The step is a vote of confidence for banks from the Fed, which had
restricted payouts last year amid the coronavirus mayhem. This was done to preserve liquidity owing to the economic uncertainty.
The central bank had initially barred banks from repurchasing shares and capped dividends so that it doesn’t exceed the bank's recent profits. As such, few banks like
Capital One and Wells Fargo had to cut their quarterly dividends.
Nonetheless, following the second round of stress test in December 2020, the central bank allowed buybacks to resume from this year but still placed dividends under restrictions. Thus, several banks like
JPMorgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs resumed buybacks effective first-quarter 2021, though total distributions are still limited to bank's trailing four-quarter average net income. Capital One even restored dividend to the pre-COVID-19 level.
Now once this year’s stress test results are out, banks with capital levels exceeding those required by the stress test will no longer be subject to additional restrictions. The banks with capital level lower than the requirement will remain subject to restrictions for another three months.
Vice Chair for Supervision Randal K. Quarles said, “The banking system continues to be a source of strength and returning to our normal framework after this year's stress test will preserve that strength.”
Earlier in February, the Fed had come out with
hypothetical scenarios – Baseline and Severely Adverse – with regard to 2021 stress test. It covers 13 quarters through the first quarter of 2024. The banks have to submit their capital plans by Apr 6.
This time 19 major banks, with more than $250 billion in assets, are part of the annual stress test. Of these, 10 with the large trading operations will be tested against a hypothetical global market shock, while 12 of these 19 companies that have significant trading or processing operations will be tested against the failure of their largest counterparty too.
Thus, once this year’s stress test results are out, banks that have piled up huge levels of capital are expected to come up with substantially large capital deployment plans.
