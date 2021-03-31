Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS - Free Report) provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP - Free Report) creates value through owning, operating, and developing Class-A office buildings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT - Free Report) is a clean technology company that designs, develops, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC - Free Report) provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

