Southwest (LUV) to Offer Pre-Clearance on Travel to Hawaii
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) has joined the Hawaii Safe Travels program, which would allow passengers travelling to Honolulu (Oahu) and Kahului (Maui) to bypass the mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival in Hawaii.
Per Tony Roach, managing director of customer experience for Southwest, “This Pre-Clear convenience recognizes that customers are excited to begin enjoying Hawaii once they land, and this process will expedite their time in the airport, allowing them to begin their Hawaii experience more quickly.”
Customers traveling to Honolulu and Kahului from five gateway airports in California can now avail the Hawaii Safe Travels program, by virtue of which they can avoid airport screening on arrival, simply by uploading a negative COVID-19 test result, filling up a healthcare questionnaire and providing required travel information before departing the mainland.
The travel information customers are required to provide include flight details for the initial flight segment into Hawaii, lodging details for each traveler aged 18 and above (information for younger travelers should be included in the parents’ profile). Meanwhile, the COVID-19 test should be taken within 72 hours of departure for Hawaii from a State-of-Hawaii-approved trusted travel partner only. The healthcare questionnaire needs to be filled up by logging into the Safe Travels account.
Southwest has partnered with CityHealth Urgent Care to offer coronavirus tests in the five Californian cities of Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, Long Beach and San Francisco. Customers can avail the tests for $20 and get results within 48 hours from the time of sample collection.
The Southwest aircraft is currently scheduled to fly to Hawaii 14 times a day from five airports in California. Effective Jun 6, the airline will resume nonstop service to Lihue (Kauai) from Oakland and San Jose.
