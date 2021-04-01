We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaska Air (ALK) Arm Joins Oneworld, Becomes 14th Member
Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, has joined the oneworld alliance as its 14th full member. The airline had received a formal invitation to join the global alliance in July 2020.
Alaska Airlines’ CEO, Ben Minicucci, said, “Joining oneworld is joining a family of the best airlines in the world.” Minicucci further added, “Being a part of the alliance allows us to provide fantastic global connectivity, a seamless travel experience and more valuable loyalty offerings for our guests.”
As part of oneworld, Alaska Airlines will be able to strengthen its global network to cover as many as 1,000 destinations across more than 170 countries and territories. With this membership, the carrier will add seven new airline partners and enhance its existing partnerships with six oneworld members.
With air-travel continuing to recover as more people get vaccinated, Alaska Airlines’ joining of the oneworld alliance could not have come at a better time.
Apart from a wider network, the membership brings into focus Alaska Airlines’ closer ties with its long-standing partner and oneworld founding member, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) . The two airlines have been partners for nearly 40 years. On Alaska Airlines’ oneworld membership, American Airlines’ president, Robert Isom, stated, “By connecting American's strength in long-haul international flying and Alaska's strong presence along the West Coast, we're building a better network for our customers than either airline could build alone.”
With this membership, Alaska Airlines customers who are members of Alaska Mileage Plan can now earn miles when they travel on any of the other 13 members, which include American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways and Qatar Airways, among others. Mileage redemption on airlines with which Alaska Airlines did not have previous partnerships, will begin in the coming months.
Additionally, the airline’s elite Mileage Plan members will enjoy privileges such as access to more than 650 international first and business class lounges, and priority check-in and boarding.
