We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Altice (ATUS) Completes Buyout of Morris Broadband for $310M
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) has completed the acquisition of Morris Broadband, LLC for an enterprise value of $310 million.
Headquartered in Long Island City, NY, Altice is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States. It is a subsidiary of Next Alt. S.a.r.l.
Altice offers broadband, video, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company financed this transaction with available liquidity.
On Mar 1, 2021, Altice announced that it inked an agreement to acquire the assets of Morris Broadband. Morris Broadband is a fast-growing broadband communications services company that provides high-speed data, video and voice services to almost 36,500 customers in western North Carolina.
The acquisition expands Altice’s footprint in North Carolina where it already has presence with its Suddenlink business. This deal makes North Carolina the sixth largest state for Altice in terms of the number of customers. Also, it shows the company’s commitment to invest significantly in technology and infrastructure in the region.
The buyout allows Altice to benefit from greater scale, operating efficiency and additional investments that are at the core of its business strategy. The company now intends to provide its Optimum-branded broadband, video, voice and news offerings to more customers.
Altice is focused on accelerating its network expansion, along with market penetration, for long-term sustainable growth.
The company’s shares have gained 36.1% in the past year compared with 65.4% growth of the industry.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics (PLT - Free Report) , Ubiquiti (UI - Free Report) and Cambium Networks (CMBM - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.
Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.
Cambium Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128%, on average.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>