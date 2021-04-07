We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR - Free Report) is a mineral exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN - Free Report) is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) provides building systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP - Free Report) is a downstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX - Free Report) is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
