CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed at $193.93, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 3.82% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.19% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRWD to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $292.19 million, up 64.08% from the prior-year quarter.
CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.11% and +51%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 198.29% lower within the past month. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, CRWD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 620. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 66.13.
It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 24.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.82 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.