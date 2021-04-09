We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Blink Charging (BLNK) Jumped 13% Today
Shares of Blink Charging Co. closed up almost 13% in Thursday trading in what looks like some short squeeze action. BLNK is one of the most heavily shorted stocks, with over 40% of float shorted. Other news potentially driving shares is the expansion of its charging network in New York, as well as lingering optimism about Biden’s plan to build a national EV charging system.
But investors will need to watch out for any significant corrections. Right now, BLNK’s valuation seems overstretched with a price/sales ratio of roughly 289X. BLNK is up an astounding 2,550% in the past one-year period, too. And, the company reported mixed Q4 results last month that showed soaring sales but deepening losses. Potential buyers should prepare for some wild ups and downs.
