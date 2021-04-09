In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) - free report >>
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) - free report >>
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) - free report >>
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) - free report >>
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 9th
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI - Free Report) is an intermediate gold producer with diversified production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) is a gold producing and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Welltower Inc. (WELL - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.