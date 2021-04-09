Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 9th

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI - Free Report) is an intermediate gold producer with diversified production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) is a gold producing and exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Welltower Inc. (WELL - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

