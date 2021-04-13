Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 12, 2021

  • Shares of Affimed N.V. (AFMD - Free Report) surged 23.5% after the company announced the initial clinical data from an investigator-sponsored study evaluating cord blood-derived natural killer cells pre-complexed with Affimed's innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13 (CD16A/CD30).
  • fuboTV Inc.’s (FUBO - Free Report) shares jumped 12.6% after the company announced that it has acquired exclusive streaming rights of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation.
  • Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited rose 6.5% after the company reported that it has completed all validation for its COVID-19 risk test
  • Celcuity Inc.’s (CELC - Free Report) shares surged 50.9% after the company announced that it has entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib, in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.

