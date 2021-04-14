Back to top

Company News for Apr 13, 2021

  • Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN - Free Report) jumped nearly 16% after Microsoft reported that it would buy the artificial intelligence and speech technology company for $19.7 billion.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s (TSHA - Free Report) shares surged 18% after the company announced acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy program, now known as TSHA-120, for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy.
  • Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) rose 4.2% after the company announced it would merge with BancorpSouth Bank.
  • NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA - Free Report) shares jumped 5.6% after its chief executive introduced a new central processing unit to crunch reams of data, with technology based on its acquisition target ARM Holdings, during its annual GTC conference.

