New Strong Sell Stocks for April 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) operates online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade, as well as cloud computing and other services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL - Free Report) is the world's leading dental laser company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.
CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK - Free Report) operates as an artificial intelligence and big data-driven mobile Internet company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL - Free Report) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS - Free Report) is a solar product manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.5% downward over the last 30 days.
