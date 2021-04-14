We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should You Buy the Coinbase IPO?
Welcome to Episode #267 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey has gone solo to talk about the hottest IPO of 2021 (so far), which is the listing of Coinbase .
What’s Your Investing Plan?
First, you should ask yourself what your plan is.
1. Are you a trader?
2. Are you an investor?
3. What are your investing goals and does this IPO fit into that plan?
Lessons from the Facebook IPO
There’s a lot of hype around the Coinbase IPO.
There as a lot of hype in 2012 around Facebook’s (FB - Free Report) IPO as well.
Remember all the investors buying it so they could pay for their children’s college education with it?
Everyone wanted to own shares of Facebook. It IPO’d hot but within a month the shares had tanked over 50%.
It took a year before the shares re-took the IPO levels.
Long-term investors could buy at a lower price as long as they were patient.
No Sure Things
A similar story played out in Snap (SNAP - Free Report) and Tilray (TLRY - Free Report) in recent years.
Other recent IPOs have been strong out the gate, like Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) which is up 21% in 2021 but it only went public in December 2020.
Some IPOs never pull back, however.
Google, now known as Alphabet, went public in 2004.
Since its IPO, it has been one of the top performing stocks on the S&P 500 and is up over 4,000% in the last 17 years.
What else should you know about buying the Coinbase IPO?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of FB and GOOGL in her personal portfolio. No, she did not buy either one at the IPO.]
