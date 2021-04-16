In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Technology ETF (IETC) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC - Free Report) is probably on their radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up roughly 72% from its 52-week low price of $30.70/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
IETC in Focus
This active ETF employs data science techniques to provide exposure to the technology stocks. It has key holdings in software and services, media & entertainment, technology hardware & equipment as well as semiconductors & semiconductor equipment. The product charges 18 basis points in fees per year (see: all the Technology ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The technology corner of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately, given the pause in Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ - Free Report) COVID-19 vaccine. The setback sparks fears of a broader economic rebound, backed by wider and rapid vaccine distribution, prompting investors to rotate out of stocks poised to profit from a post-pandemic economic recovery and into companies that could benefit from a slower vaccine rollout.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems that IETC might remain strong on a weighted alpha of 58.64 and a 20-day volatility of 20.97%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for the risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this rallying ETF.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>