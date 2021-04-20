Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 19, 2021

  • Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU - Free Report) dipped 0.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.91, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.
  • Alcoa Corp.’s (AA - Free Report) shares rose 8.5% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48.
  • PPG Industries, Inc.’s (PPG - Free Report) shares rallied 8.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.88, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.
  • Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT - Free Report) gained 1.4% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.37, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.

