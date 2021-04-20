We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) at a 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 23.9% from its 52-week low price of $16.65/share.
Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
AAAU in Focus
This ETF seeks to reflect the performance of the price of gold less the expenses of the Trust's operations. It has AUM of $337.73 million and charges 18 basis points in annual fees.
Why the Move?
Concerns about further pandemic-related lockdowns due to the aggravating coronavirus outbreak have once again prompted a flight to safe-haven assets. Moreover, the decline in U.S. dollar and Fed’s continued dovish stance are supporting the upside in the yellow metal. Notably, gold is considered a great store of value and hedge against market turmoil. This is making funds like AAAU an attractive investment option.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). It seems like it might remain strong, which gives cues of further rally.
