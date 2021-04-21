We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $32.42, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.67% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.
CRSR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion, which would represent changes of -5.63% and +13.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRSR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CRSR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.14.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRSR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.