Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) closed at $220.16, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.52% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.49% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VRTX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2021. On that day, VRTX is projected to report earnings of $2.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion, up 9.42% from the year-ago period.
VRTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.24 per share and revenue of $6.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.91% and +10.69%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. VRTX is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note VRTX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.35.
It is also worth noting that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.