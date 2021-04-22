Back to top

Company News for Apr 21, 2021

  • Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) rose 2.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.’s (PG - Free Report) shares gained 0.8% after the company delivered fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.
  • Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM - Free Report) shares gained 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.57, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.
  • Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) advanced 0.9% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share $2.73, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44.

