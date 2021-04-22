We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Exterran Corporation (EXTN - Free Report) is a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP - Free Report) owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR - Free Report) acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.
QIWI plc (QIWI - Free Report) operates electronic online payment systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.
