New Strong Sell Stocks for April 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Exterran Corporation (EXTN - Free Report) is a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP - Free Report) owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR - Free Report) acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

QIWI plc (QIWI - Free Report) operates electronic online payment systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.

