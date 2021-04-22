Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 22, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM - Free Report) rose 0.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $7.01, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.86.
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL - Free Report) shares gained nearly 4% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.57, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.
  • Lithia Motors, Inc.’s (LAD - Free Report) shares gained 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $5.89, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73.
  • Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI - Free Report) advanced 1.5% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) - free report >>

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) - free report >>

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) - free report >>

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical retail tech-stocks