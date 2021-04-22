We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cambium (CMBM) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Cambium (CMBM - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CMBM recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
Over the past four weeks, CMBM has gained 16.6%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CMBM's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors should think about putting CMBM on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.