FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL - Free Report) closed at $9.30, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 38.38% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.
FCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.18 million, up 1.59% from the prior-year quarter.
FCEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $79.37 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.95% and +12%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.21% lower. FCEL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
