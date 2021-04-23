We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for Waste Management (WM) in Q1 Earnings?
Waste Management, Inc. (WM - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 27, before the bell.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q1 Expectations
Strength in Waste Management’s collection and disposal business, primarily driven by acquisition revenues and growth from yield, is likely to have boosted the company’s first-quarter 2021 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.04 billion, indicating growth of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.
Segment-wise, the consensus mark for Collection segment revenues is pegged at $2.62 billion, implying growth of 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Landfill segment revenues is pegged at $916 million, implying growth of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Transfer segment revenues stands at $455 million, suggesting an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Recycling segment revenues is pegged at $283 million, indicating growth of 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s first-quarter 2021 earnings is pegged at $1.00, implying year-over-year growth of 7.5%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waste Management this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Waste Management has an Earnings ESP of -1.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.
BGSF (BGSF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
S&P Global(SPGI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Fiserv (FISV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
