Rollins (ROL) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 28, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
Acquisitions, customer growth and pricing are likely to have driven the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, offsetting impacts of coronavirus-led general reduction in demand for services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $517.6 million, indicating 6.1% year-over-year growth.
The bottom line is likely to have been positively impacted by continued routing and scheduling efficiencies. With the consensus mark pegged at 11 cents, earnings are expected to increase 22.2% year over year.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rollins this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Rollins has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Rollins, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Rollins, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rollins, Inc. Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Fiserv (FISV - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
FLEETCOR (FLT - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
