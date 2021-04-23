We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
LPL or IMMR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Computer - Peripheral Equipment stocks have likely encountered both LG Display (LPL - Free Report) and Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, LG Display has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Immersion has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that LPL's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
LPL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.08, while IMMR has a forward P/E of 12.01. We also note that LPL has a PEG ratio of 0.20. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IMMR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.80.
Another notable valuation metric for LPL is its P/B ratio of 0.82. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, IMMR has a P/B of 3.59.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to LPL's Value grade of A and IMMR's Value grade of F.
LPL is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that LPL is likely the superior value option right now.