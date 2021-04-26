Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Billiton (BBL) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Billiton (BBL - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BBL recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

BBL could be on the verge of another rally after moving 10.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BBL's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch BBL for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


