Image: Bigstock

Westlake Chemical (WLK) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Westlake Chemical (WLK - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, WLK broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, WLK has gained 6.3%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account WLK's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 6 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on WLK for more gains in the near future.


daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today