Company News for Apr 27, 2021

Apr 27, 2021

  • Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT - Free Report) surged 31.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share.
  • New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s (NYCB - Free Report) shares gained 4.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.29 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share.
  • Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS - Free Report) jumped 7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share.
  • Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s (FBC - Free Report) shares soared 6.5% after it reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.31 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 per share.

