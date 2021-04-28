We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tyler (TYL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Tyler Technologies (TYL - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 28.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Further, the consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $288.27 million, calling for a 4.15% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
In the trailing four quarters, Tyler’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and missed in the remaining two, the average surprise being 7.18%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Key Factors
Tyler’s first-quarter performance is likely to have continued being positively impacted by big-value deals in public safety during the first quarter of 2021.
However, revenues are likely to have continued being negatively impacted by COVID-induced economic and business disruptions.
Moreover, higher employee healthcare expenses are likely to have impacted Tyler’s operating margins negatively during the quarter under review.
Additionally, software licenses and services revenues are likely to have continued to be under pressure due to pandemic-induced delays in projects and longer sales cycles.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyler this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Tyler has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post earnings beats in their upcoming releases:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and currently, a Zacks Rank of 2.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.71% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
