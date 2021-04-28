Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC - Free Report) operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 31% downward over the last 30 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG - Free Report) is an independent oil and gas company that explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

