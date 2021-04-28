Back to top

Big Tech Earnings Will Be Market Moving This Week

Read MoreHide Full Article

We have 1/3rd of the S&P 500 and all the big tech reporting their March quarter earnings this week. Expectations are sky-high, and even beating estimates may not be enough to keep this bull run alive.

Tesla illustrated this yesterday when it reported record profitability and sizably exceeded analyst’s expectations but, the market still pulled profits.

With the continuously fresh all-time highs the equity markets keep reaching, it won’t take much to tip the scales to the downside.

Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) & Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) are reporting after the bell this evening. Both stocks are teetering on all-time highs and have outperformed their cohorts and the broader market year-to-date. The bar is set high for MSFT & GOOGL, and their results will likely be market moving.

Look out for Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Facebook (FB - Free Report) tomorrow after the bell and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) on Thursday.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Facebook, Inc. (FB) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings tech-stocks