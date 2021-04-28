We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Big Tech Earnings Will Be Market Moving This Week
We have 1/3rd of the S&P 500 and all the big tech reporting their March quarter earnings this week. Expectations are sky-high, and even beating estimates may not be enough to keep this bull run alive.
Tesla illustrated this yesterday when it reported record profitability and sizably exceeded analyst’s expectations but, the market still pulled profits.
With the continuously fresh all-time highs the equity markets keep reaching, it won’t take much to tip the scales to the downside.
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) & Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) are reporting after the bell this evening. Both stocks are teetering on all-time highs and have outperformed their cohorts and the broader market year-to-date. The bar is set high for MSFT & GOOGL, and their results will likely be market moving.
Look out for Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Facebook (FB - Free Report) tomorrow after the bell and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) on Thursday.
