Tupperware Brands (TUP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Tupperware Brands (TUP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.25, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics had gained 9.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TUP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 633.33% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TUP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TUP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, TUP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.28.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.