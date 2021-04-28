Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG - Free Report) is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS - Free Report) provides various financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.8% downward over the last 30 days.

First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN - Free Report) is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

JOYY Inc. (YY - Free Report) provides a social media platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 94% downward over the last 30 days.

