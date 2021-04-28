We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG - Free Report) is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Credit Suisse Group AG (CS - Free Report) provides various financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.8% downward over the last 30 days.
First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11% downward over the last 30 days.
Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN - Free Report) is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.
JOYY Inc. (YY - Free Report) provides a social media platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 94% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.