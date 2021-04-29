We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Rollins' (ROL) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results.
Adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.3% and the year-ago figure by 55.6%. Revenues of $535.6 million beat the consensus mark by 3.5% and improved 9.8% year over year. Residential revenues recorded 14.9% year-over-year growth with termite surging 12.2%.
Notably, Rollins’ stock has gained 32.5% over the past year, outperforming the 14.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Other Quarterly Details
Earnings before income taxes ("EBIT") of $119.9 million increased more than 100% year over year. EBIT margin of 22.4% improved 1103 basis points (bps) year over year.
Net income of $92.6 million increased more than 100% year over year. Net income margin of 17.3% improved 840 bps year over year. Sales, general and administrative expenses of $162.2 million increased 2.8% year over year.
Rollins exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $117.3 million compared with the prior quarter’s $98.5 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $96.3 million compared with $185.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.
Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote
Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and improved on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 7.9% and improved 26.6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.4% and increased 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.12 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 1% and increasing 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share that beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>