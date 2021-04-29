Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH Quick Quote ENPH - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 36.6%. The bottom line also surged 47.4% from 38 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Including one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 22 cents per share compared with 50 cents in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year uptick can be attributed to solid revenues and operating income growth in the first quarter. Revenues
Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $301.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293 million by 3.1%. The top line soared 105.2% on solid shipments from the year-ago quarter’s $205.5 million.
Operational Highlights
Enphase Energy’s total shipments during the reported quarter amounted to approximately 830 megawatts DC or 2,452,765 microinverters.
The company concluded two acquisitions — Sofdesk, Inc. and the Solar Design Services business of DIN Engineering Services, LLP — to accelerate its digital transformation. Gross profit totaled $122.9 million, soaring 52.4% from $80.7 million a year ago. Total operating expenses surged 71.2% year over year to $61.6 million. This can be attributed to higher research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses. Operating income during the quarter totaled $61.4 million compared with $44.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Enphase Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Financial Performance
Enphase Energy had $1,489 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2021, up from $679.4 million at the end of 2020.
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $75.8 million in first-quarter 2021 compared with $39.2 million in the year-ago period. Q2 Guidance
For second-quarter 2021, Enphase Energy expects revenues of $300-$320 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $318 million, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $53 million and $56 million, excluding approximately $17 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Adjusted gross margin is likely to be 38-41%. Zacks Rank
Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Upcoming Solar Releases SolarEdge Technologies ( SEDG Quick Quote SEDG - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter numbers on May 3. Sunrun ( RUN Quick Quote RUN - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5. SunPower Corporation ( SPWR Quick Quote SPWR - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5. Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year. Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Image: Bigstock
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 36.6%. The bottom line also surged 47.4% from 38 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Including one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 22 cents per share compared with 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.
The year-over-year uptick can be attributed to solid revenues and operating income growth in the first quarter.
Revenues
Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $301.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293 million by 3.1%. The top line soared 105.2% on solid shipments from the year-ago quarter’s $205.5 million.
Operational Highlights
Enphase Energy’s total shipments during the reported quarter amounted to approximately 830 megawatts DC or 2,452,765 microinverters.
The company concluded two acquisitions — Sofdesk, Inc. and the Solar Design Services business of DIN Engineering Services, LLP — to accelerate its digital transformation.
Gross profit totaled $122.9 million, soaring 52.4% from $80.7 million a year ago.
Total operating expenses surged 71.2% year over year to $61.6 million. This can be attributed to higher research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.
Operating income during the quarter totaled $61.4 million compared with $44.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
Enphase Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Enphase Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote
Financial Performance
Enphase Energy had $1,489 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2021, up from $679.4 million at the end of 2020.
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $75.8 million in first-quarter 2021 compared with $39.2 million in the year-ago period.
Q2 Guidance
For second-quarter 2021, Enphase Energy expects revenues of $300-$320 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $318 million, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $53 million and $56 million, excluding approximately $17 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses and amortization.
Adjusted gross margin is likely to be 38-41%.
Zacks Rank
Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Solar Releases
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter numbers on May 3.
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5.
SunPower Corporation (SPWR - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>