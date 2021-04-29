Earnings season takes it up to the next level as over 800 companies, most of them big caps, are expected to report earnings this week.
Earnings season takes it up to the next level as over 800 companies, most of them big caps, are expected to report earnings this week.
There are so many hot companies, where do you even begin?
Most of FAANG will report earnings along with many of the other big cap growth companies.
But which companies have the best earnings surprise track records?
How to be an Earnings Superstar
Beating every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years isn’t easy. And doing it while a global pandemic is still ongoing makes it even more difficult.
It takes great communication with the covering analysts and skilled management to keep a 5-year earnings surprise track record going.
These 5 companies fall into this unique group as they all have amazing earnings surprise track records, with two of them being perfect, over the last 5 years.
Can they keep their streaks alive this quarter?
5 Big Cap Earnings Superstars
1. Mastercard Inc. (MA - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was during the pandemic. That miss otherwise marred an earnings surprise streak going back to 2014. Shares are up 10% year-to-date and remain pricey with a forward P/E of 48.4. Is it too hot to handle at this valuation?
2. Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH - Free Report) is one of the two companies with a perfect earnings surprise track record. Impressive. This motion and control technologies company has rallied in 2021 and is up 17.9% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of “just” 22.4. Is there more gas left in the tank?
3. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) also has a perfect earnings surprise track record with no misses in the last 5 years. Amazing. This maker of Botox is also one of the cheapest large caps around, with a forward P/E of just 8.9. What’s the Street missing on this company that it remains so cheap?
4. Illinois Tool Works (ITW - Free Report) has only missed once in the past 5 years. It’s an old economy company, founded in 1912 but it’s shares have been red-hot, gaining another 12% in 2021. It’s no longer cheap, at 28.7x forward earnings. Is it priced for perfection?
5. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years. This semiconductor company has been rallying in 2021, with shares up 29%. It’s relatively cheap, with a forward P/E of just 18.6. Is there more upside still to come?
