We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Meridian Bioscience (VIVO - Free Report) closed at $20.76, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the diagnostic test maker had lost 18.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VIVO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VIVO to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 108.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.24 million, up 52.24% from the prior-year quarter.
VIVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $326.24 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.14% and +28.61%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIVO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VIVO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, VIVO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.23, which means VIVO is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.